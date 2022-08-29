Menu
2016 Nissan Sentra

100,000 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
4DR SDN CVT SV

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

100,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9143659
  • VIN: 3N1AB7APXGL642177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

LIEK NEW !!! Suer clean unit. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !! Dealer serviced with a great service history. Fully loaded with power pacage and blue tooth ! Extra set of wheel with snow tires included. Recent tires, brakes all fluids changed. All maintenance up to date. Just a great clean solid car. Backed by an included 2 year warranty !! 750 per ckaim

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection

