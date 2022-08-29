$15,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Sentra
4DR SDN CVT SV
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9143659
- VIN: 3N1AB7APXGL642177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 100,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
LIEK NEW !!! Suer clean unit. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !! Dealer serviced with a great service history. Fully loaded with power pacage and blue tooth ! Extra set of wheel with snow tires included. Recent tires, brakes all fluids changed. All maintenance up to date. Just a great clean solid car. Backed by an included 2 year warranty !! 750 per ckaim
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
