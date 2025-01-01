$15,598+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Volkswagen Beetle
Trendline
2016 Volkswagen Beetle
Trendline
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,598
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,322KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VWJ07AT5GM616240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 125,322 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Brant County Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND | 4X4 | HEATED SEATS | CONVENIENCE GRP | 88,979 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Expedition LIMITED | STEALTH | PANO ROOF | 2ND ROW BUCKETS | 88,454 KM $62,598 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE | FWD | 1.6 L | 169,824 KM $10,598 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Brant County Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-229-XXXX(click to show)
866-229-5207
Alternate Numbers519-756-6191
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,598
+ taxes & licensing
Brant County Ford
866-229-5207
2016 Volkswagen Beetle