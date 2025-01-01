Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Volkswagen Beetle

125,322 KM

Details Features

$15,598

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Volkswagen Beetle

Trendline

Watch This Vehicle
12142356

2016 Volkswagen Beetle

Trendline

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1738275942
  2. 1738275942
  3. 1738275944
  4. 1738275944
  5. 1738275944
  6. 1738275942
  7. 1738275942
  8. 1738275942
  9. 1738275944
  10. 1738275943
  11. 1738275941
  12. 1738275944
  13. 1738275942
  14. 1738275942
  15. 1738275957
  16. 1738275957
  17. 1738275957
  18. 1738275957
  19. 1738275957
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,598

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,322KM
VIN 3VWJ07AT5GM616240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 125,322 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND | 4X4 | HEATED SEATS | CONVENIENCE GRP | for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND | 4X4 | HEATED SEATS | CONVENIENCE GRP | 88,979 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Expedition LIMITED | STEALTH | PANO ROOF | 2ND ROW BUCKETS | for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 Ford Expedition LIMITED | STEALTH | PANO ROOF | 2ND ROW BUCKETS | 88,454 KM $62,598 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Escape SE | FWD | 1.6 L | for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Ford Escape SE | FWD | 1.6 L | 169,824 KM $10,598 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,598

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Beetle