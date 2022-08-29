$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2016 Volkswagen Golf
2016 Volkswagen Golf
COMFORTLINE | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
134,027KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9089896
- Stock #: 2LV2157B
- VIN: 3VW217AU1GM068411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2LV2157B
- Mileage 134,027 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Interior
Cup Holder
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Car Nation Canada
NorthWay Ford
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2