2016 Volkswagen Golf

134,027 KM

Details Features

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION

2016 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

134,027KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9089896
  Stock #: 2LV2157B
  VIN: 3VW217AU1GM068411

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 2LV2157B
  Mileage 134,027 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Interior
Cup Holder
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-XXXX

519-753-8691

1-888-234-7906
