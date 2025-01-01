Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline+ from Right Choice Auto! This sleek gray sedan boasts a spacious interior with black cloth seating, perfect for comfortable commutes and weekend adventures. Under the hood, youll find a peppy 1.4L engine paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it a breeze to navigate city streets and highway drives. With its front-wheel drive system, this Jetta handles confidently in all weather conditions.

This Jetta Trendline+ has been well-maintained and comes equipped with a host of features to enhance your driving experience. While it has 165,000 km on the odometer, youll be happy to know its ready for many more adventures.

Here are five of the Jetta Trendline+s most desirable features:

Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for both passengers and cargo.
Comfortable Seating: Sink into the plush black cloth seats for a relaxing ride.
Reliable Performance: The 1.4L engine delivers smooth acceleration and fuel efficiency.
Automatic Transmission: Effortless gear changes for a seamless driving experience.
Front Wheel Drive: Enjoy confident handling and traction in various weather conditions.

Visit Right Choice Auto today to test drive this fantastic Jetta Trendline+ and experience its many benefits firsthand!

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

165,000 KM

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

12469882

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW267AJ7GM391319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2016 Volkswagen Jetta