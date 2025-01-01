$10,499+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
TRENDLINE+
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
TRENDLINE+
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline+ from Right Choice Auto! This sleek gray sedan boasts a spacious interior with black cloth seating, perfect for comfortable commutes and weekend adventures. Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 1.4L engine paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it a breeze to navigate city streets and highway drives. With its front-wheel drive system, this Jetta handles confidently in all weather conditions.
This Jetta Trendline+ has been well-maintained and comes equipped with a host of features to enhance your driving experience. While it has 165,000 km on the odometer, you'll be happy to know it's ready for many more adventures.
Here are five of the Jetta Trendline+'s most desirable features:
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for both passengers and cargo.
- Comfortable Seating: Sink into the plush black cloth seats for a relaxing ride.
- Reliable Performance: The 1.4L engine delivers smooth acceleration and fuel efficiency.
- Automatic Transmission: Effortless gear changes for a seamless driving experience.
- Front Wheel Drive: Enjoy confident handling and traction in various weather conditions.
Visit Right Choice Auto today to test drive this fantastic Jetta Trendline+ and experience its many benefits firsthand!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797