$12,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Right Choice Auto is excited to present this vibrant red 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline. With its sleek design and comfortable gray interior, this Jetta is perfect for your daily commute, weekend getaways, and everything in between. The 4-cylinder engine offers a great balance of fuel efficiency and performance, while the automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless driving experience.
This Jetta has been well-maintained and has 130,000 km on the odometer, ready for many more adventures. As a front-wheel-drive sedan with four doors, it provides practicality and comfort for you and your passengers. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising down the highway, this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline offers a dependable and enjoyable ride. Come on down to Right Choice Auto and see why this Jetta is the smart choice for your next vehicle.
Here are five standout features that make this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline truly shine:
- Eye-Catching Red Exterior: Turn heads with the bold and vibrant red paint, making this Jetta stand out from the crowd.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a stress-free driving experience with the effortless automatic transmission, perfect for any driving condition.
- Practical 4-Door Sedan Design: Offers easy access for passengers and cargo, combining convenience with classic sedan styling.
- Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Experience a fantastic blend of responsive power and excellent fuel economy, keeping you on the road longer and saving you money.
- Comfortable Gray Interior: Step into a clean and inviting gray cabin designed for your comfort on every journey.
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