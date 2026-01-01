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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Right Choice Auto is excited to present this vibrant red 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline. With its sleek design and comfortable gray interior, this Jetta is perfect for your daily commute, weekend getaways, and everything in between. The 4-cylinder engine offers a great balance of fuel efficiency and performance, while the automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless driving experience.</p><p>This Jetta has been well-maintained and has 130,000 km on the odometer, ready for many more adventures. As a front-wheel-drive sedan with four doors, it provides practicality and comfort for you and your passengers. Whether youre navigating city streets or cruising down the highway, this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline offers a dependable and enjoyable ride. Come on down to Right Choice Auto and see why this Jetta is the smart choice for your next vehicle.</p><p>Here are five standout features that make this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline truly shine:</p><ul><li><strong>Eye-Catching Red Exterior:</strong> Turn heads with the bold and vibrant red paint, making this Jetta stand out from the crowd.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy a stress-free driving experience with the effortless automatic transmission, perfect for any driving condition.</li><li><strong>Practical 4-Door Sedan Design:</strong> Offers easy access for passengers and cargo, combining convenience with classic sedan styling.</li><li><strong>Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Experience a fantastic blend of responsive power and excellent fuel economy, keeping you on the road longer and saving you money.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Gray Interior:</strong> Step into a clean and inviting gray cabin designed for your comfort on every journey.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Watch This Vehicle
14126887

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1779287267332
  2. 1779287268007
  3. 1779287268497
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CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
130,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW267AJ4GM387079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Right Choice Auto is excited to present this vibrant red 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline. With its sleek design and comfortable gray interior, this Jetta is perfect for your daily commute, weekend getaways, and everything in between. The 4-cylinder engine offers a great balance of fuel efficiency and performance, while the automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless driving experience.

This Jetta has been well-maintained and has 130,000 km on the odometer, ready for many more adventures. As a front-wheel-drive sedan with four doors, it provides practicality and comfort for you and your passengers. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising down the highway, this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline offers a dependable and enjoyable ride. Come on down to Right Choice Auto and see why this Jetta is the smart choice for your next vehicle.

Here are five standout features that make this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline truly shine:

  • Eye-Catching Red Exterior: Turn heads with the bold and vibrant red paint, making this Jetta stand out from the crowd.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a stress-free driving experience with the effortless automatic transmission, perfect for any driving condition.
  • Practical 4-Door Sedan Design: Offers easy access for passengers and cargo, combining convenience with classic sedan styling.
  • Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Experience a fantastic blend of responsive power and excellent fuel economy, keeping you on the road longer and saving you money.
  • Comfortable Gray Interior: Step into a clean and inviting gray cabin designed for your comfort on every journey.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

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905-878-XXXX

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905-878-1797

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$12,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2016 Volkswagen Jetta