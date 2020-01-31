Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline 1.8T 6sp at w/Tip

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline 1.8T 6sp at w/Tip

Location

Brantford Volkswagen

131 Lynden Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 8A7

519-751-8989

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,579KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4668900
  • Stock #: J19084A
  • VIN: 3VWL07AJ6GM204982
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

ONE OWNER, 75K SERVCE DONE/WINDOW TINT. Panoramic sunroof / Navigation/ Bluetooth connectivity / Leather / Clean carproof / Alloys / Cruise /. At Brantford Volkswagen we feel our buyers understand that a large percentage of a used vehicle’s value is determined by “condition” and “reconditioning”. We search the internet for similarly equipped certified pre-owned vehicles up to 250k away to find real-time current market conditions so we can offer the best “fully reconditioned” CPO deal up front. Our all in price includes: VW CERTIFIED WHICH INCLUDES 112 POINT INSPECTION -Full road hazard tire warranty for 2 yrs/40,000K(ask for details). -Full carproof report. Vehicle evidence folder(incl. all known repairs,history if available). -Safety certificate. Oil change (Prior to delivery). -Coupon for free 7500K Tire rotation and car wash. -10% Off genuine VW accessories. 2 Loaner car coupons(by appointment). -Unlimited washer fluid fill ups. Car wash with every service. -30 Point inspection with every service. -Priority appointment booking. -Local shuttle service. -3 $100 Referral coupons. -Showroom quality vehicle detail prior to pick up. -Plus much more(ask for details). Brantford Volkswagen is a multiple Wolfsburg Excellence Award winner, Gold Pin Elite worldwide top VW retailer, A+ accredited Better Business Bureau company! Plus we are fun, family operated! Brantford Volkswagen is proud to serve our customers from Brantford, Simcoe, Tillsonburg, Waterford, Woodstock, London, Cambridge, Hamilton, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto, Kitchener, Guelph, Sarnia, Windsor and surrounding areas. We welcome trades of all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV's. Taxes and License extra.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Keyless Start
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Brantford Volkswagen

Brantford Volkswagen

131 Lynden Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 8A7

