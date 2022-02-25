2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 6 7 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8329737

8329737 Stock #: 8850

8850 VIN: 3VW167AJ0GM327733

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 110,671 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Apple CarPlay Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

