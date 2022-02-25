Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

110,671 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Trendline TSI 1.4L 5SpeedManual Roof HeatedSeats

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

110,671KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8329737
  • Stock #: 8850
  • VIN: 3VW167AJ0GM327733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,671 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory