2017 Audi A4

123,647 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

TECHNIK | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV |B&O SOUND

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

123,647KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9089899
  • Stock #: P7348B
  • VIN: WAUCNAF43HN003498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Florett Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P7348B
  • Mileage 123,647 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Analog Gauges

Email Car Nation Canada

