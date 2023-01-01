Menu
2017 Chevrolet Camaro

46,159 KM

Details Features

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

SS | 1LE PKG | RECARO SEATS | 6 SPEED M/T | BORLA

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

46,159KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10375071
  Stock #: P9309C
  VIN: 1G1FE1R72H0209777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour KRYPTON GREEN
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

