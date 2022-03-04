Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

110,489 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brantford Hyundai

519-751-2171

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Colorado

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

Location

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-751-2171

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

110,489KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8479203
  • Stock #: 22154
  • VIN: 1GCGTBEN9H1285681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cyber Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,489 KM

Vehicle Description

Driving down the highway or in town, the Colorado easily outperforms its rivals. This 2017 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Brantford.

This Chevy Colorado is the most capable mid-size pickup truck Chevy has ever built. It may be in the shadow of its big brother, the Silverado, but that doesn't mean it's not a serious truck. It can get the job done in comfort and style. It's perfect if you want a real pickup truck, but don't want to deal with the lane-hogging size or sub-par fuel efficiency of a full-size pickup. Not to mention it's the best looking mid-size pickup on the market! This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 110,489 kms. It's cyber grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html



Please note that our Brantford Hyundai key policy includes a minimum of 1 vehicle key. We will try our very best to accommodate you with a second key however it may depend on what the previous owner has given us.

Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brantford Hyundai

2017 Infiniti QX50 L...
 40,968 KM
$30,000 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT
 119,242 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 38,594 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brantford Hyundai

Brantford Hyundai

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-751-XXXX

(click to show)

519-751-2171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory