2017 Chevrolet Corvette
Grand Sport Coupe 3LT
Location
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
43,527KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8492204
- Stock #: 300694
- VIN: 1G1Y12D79H5300694
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
Coming Soon
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD
