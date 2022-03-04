2017 Chevrolet Corvette

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 5 2 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 43,527 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Parking Sensors Automatic RWD

