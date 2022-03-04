Menu
2017 Chevrolet Corvette

43,527 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

Grand Sport Coupe 3LT

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,527KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8492204
  • Stock #: 300694
  • VIN: 1G1Y12D79H5300694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 300694
  • Mileage 43,527 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

