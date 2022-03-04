Menu
2017 Chevrolet Corvette

16,781 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Coupe Z06 3LZ

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Coupe Z06 3LZ

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

16,781KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8592530
  Stock #: 605323
  VIN: 1G1YT2D67H5605323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 605323
  • Mileage 16,781 KM

Vehicle Description

Black on Black on Black; Johnny Cash would drive this Z06. Powering the 2017 Corvette Z06 is the LT4 6.2L Supercharged V8 Engine delivering 650 Horsepower & 650 lb-ft of Torque. The Z06 package also comes with Dry Sump, NPP Performance Exhaust, Performance Traction Management, Magnetic Selective Ride Control, Electronic Limited Slip Rear Differential, Rear Differential Cooler & 285/30R19 Front & 335/25R20 Rear. Larger Vents enhance Cooling to the Engine, Brakes, Transmission & Differential. This one comes with the 7 Speed Manual Transmission with Rev Match. Vehicle Highlights include: 3LZ, Stage 3 Rear Spoiler, Black Satin Wheels with Red Pin Stripe, Red Brake Calipers, Black Carbon Fiber Removeable Roof, Carbon Flash Vents, & Dark Window Tint. 3LZ Interior includes: Napa Leather GT Seating, Suede Upper Interior Trim Package of Headliner, Visors, Trim above Windshield & Rear Window, & A-Pillar Trim, Heated & Ventilated Seats, MEM Memory Seating, 8 Way Driver/Passenger Seat Adjusters, Power Bolster & Lumbar, Custom Leather Dash/Door Trim Panels/Console, Carpeted Floor Mats, Power Tilt & Telescopic Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio/Voice/Driver Info Centre, HUD Heads Up Display, Universal Garage Door Opener, PDR Performance Data Recorder, Front View Camera, 8" Touch Screen with NAV Navigation, & Rear Compartment Cover with Cargo Net. Other features include a Premium Bose 10 Speaker Sound System with Sub, Rear Camera, Carbon Fiber Dash Trim, Heated Power Light Sensitive Rearview Mirror. Other notable items include Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Xenon High Intensity Headlights, Colour Driver Info Centre, Dual Zone Climate Control, Theft Deterrent System, & Tire Pressure Monitor System. Comes with Car Cover, low kms, & Clean Carfax. This is here & available at Munro Motors so come down & have a look at this one for yourself, we look forward to seeing you real soon.

CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=QAlawOKbTLQUUtr9xTjKm1yctM%2F7KiH3

Yes we take trade in vehicles.

Check us out on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AbQfk00Reuc

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 4.89% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are open and available in person or online anytime. During Covid-19 purchases can be completed online with our Touchless Process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle in an enclosed trailer to your door at no extra cost, within 100km of the dealership. To support social distancing, we will put the car in your driveway with all the paperwork and keys in the car then stand away from a distance while you inspect your new toy. If you have a trade-in we will take it back to the dealership in our trailer. All of our vehicles have been thoroughly sanitized; our cars are already certified and can be delivered with our Touchless Process. We have access to a local Service Ontario office which at this time has remained open. It is our goal to keep everyone safe while still having Fun!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Manual
RWD

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

