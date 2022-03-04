Menu
2017 Chevrolet Corvette

21,817 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

Grand Sport Coupe 2LT

Grand Sport Coupe 2LT

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

21,817KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8592536
  • Stock #: 102093
  • VIN: 1G1YY2D77H5102093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 102093
  • Mileage 21,817 KM

Vehicle Description

The Grand Sport name is a nod to special lightweight Corvette race cars from the early 1960s. Z16 Grand Sport Package has Functional Brake Ducts, Electronic Slip Diff, Performance Traction Management, NPP Active Exhaust, a Wide Body Stance, Wider Tires, Magnetic Selective Ride Control Suspension (5 Modes), Performance Ride & Handling Suspension, 4 Wheel ABS with Performance Brakes, Rear Differential Cooler, Carbon Fiber Hood, Rear Deck Spoiler, Aluminum Frame Structure, & Naturally Aspirated 6.2L V8 on today's models. Vehicle Highlights include: Z16, GT Bucket Seats, Carbon Fiber Painted Black Removeable Roof, Black Grand Sport Rims (19x10 & 20x12) with Red Brake Calipers, & 2LT. This Grand Sport is presented in Black with Adrenaline Red Leather Interior. The 6.2L LT1 produces a healthy 460Hp & is paired to 8 Speed Automatic Transmission with Red Paddle Shifters. 2LT Interior Package provides options such as: MEM Memory Seats, NAV Navigation, Bose Premium 10 Speaker Sound System, Driver/Passenger Power Seats with Lumbar & Bolsters, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, HUD Heads Up Display, PDR Performance Data Recorder, Universal Home Remote, Cargo Shade/Net, & Front View Cameras. Other notable options are Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, 8" Configurable Color Driver Info Centre, Premium Carpeted Floor Mats, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Chevrolet MyLink with 8" diagonal color Touchscreen, Driver Info Centre, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tire Pressure Monitoring, Dual Zone Climate Control, Heated Power Mirrors, Autodimming Mirrors, Remote Start, Chrome Badge Package, & High Intensity Headlights. Grand Sport is as at on a racetrack as it is on a challenging road. This vehicle has a clean Carfax. This is here & available at Munro Motors so come down & have a look at this one for yourself, we look forward to seeing you real soon.

CarFax:place website link here

Yes we take trade in vehicles.

Check us out on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBJkff5wO3M

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 4.89% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are open and available in person or online anytime. During Covid-19 purchases can be completed online with our Touchless Process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle in an enclosed trailer to your door at no extra cost, within 100km of the dealership. To support social distancing, we will put the car in your driveway with all the paperwork and keys in the car then stand away from a distance while you inspect your new toy. If you have a trade-in we will take it back to the dealership in our trailer. All of our vehicles have been thoroughly sanitized; our cars are already certified and can be delivered with our Touchless Process. We have access to a local Service Ontario office which at this time has remained open. It is our goal to keep everyone safe while still having Fun!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-XXXX

1-888-927-0159

