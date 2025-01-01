Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! NO ACCIDENTS !!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle any adventure? Check out this stunning 2017 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT, available now at Right Choice Auto. This stylish Equinox, finished in a classic white exterior with a sleek black interior, offers a comfortable and capable driving experience, perfect for navigating Canadian roads and weather conditions. With its practical design and a fuel-efficient 2.4L engine, this Equinox is ready to take you wherever you need to go. This Equinox has 150,000km on the odometer.</p><p>This particular Equinox is equipped with All-Wheel Drive, ready to take on any weather. The automatic transmission and spacious interior ensure a smooth and enjoyable ride for both the driver and passengers. As a 4-door SUV, this Equinox provides easy access for everyone and plenty of cargo space for your everyday needs. This well-maintained SUV has all the features you need for a comfortable and confident driving experience.</p><p>Here are five standout features of this 2017 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families or anyone needing extra space.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience smooth and effortless shifting for a relaxed driving experience.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> Turn heads with its modern and attractive exterior.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

150,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

12968375

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNFLFEK9H6297438

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

