Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! NO ACCIDENTS !!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle any adventure? Check out this stunning 2017 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT, available now at Right Choice Auto. This stylish Equinox, finished in a classic white exterior with a sleek black interior, offers a comfortable and capable driving experience, perfect for navigating Canadian roads and weather conditions. With its practical design and a fuel-efficient 2.4L engine, this Equinox is ready to take you wherever you need to go. This Equinox has 150,000km on the odometer.
This particular Equinox is equipped with All-Wheel Drive, ready to take on any weather. The automatic transmission and spacious interior ensure a smooth and enjoyable ride for both the driver and passengers. As a 4-door SUV, this Equinox provides easy access for everyone and plenty of cargo space for your everyday needs. This well-maintained SUV has all the features you need for a comfortable and confident driving experience.
Here are five standout features of this 2017 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families or anyone needing extra space.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and effortless shifting for a relaxed driving experience.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads with its modern and attractive exterior.
