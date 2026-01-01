$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
FWD 4dr LT w/1LT
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
FWD 4dr LT w/1LT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's perfect for your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything in between? Right Choice Auto is proud to present this fantastic 2017 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4dr LT w/1LT. This gasoline-powered crossover is designed to offer comfort and practicality, making it an excellent choice for a wide range of drivers. With its smooth automatic transmission and efficient front-wheel drive system, you'll enjoy a confident and responsive driving experience, whether navigating city streets or cruising down the highway. This Equinox has seen approximately 160,000 kilometers of reliable service, proving its enduring quality.
Step inside this well-equipped Equinox and discover a cabin built for your convenience. The spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo alike, ensuring that no trip is too much for this capable SUV. Its popular SUV/Crossover body style offers a commanding view of the road and easy access for everyone. This 2017 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4dr LT w/1LT is ready to become your trusted companion, offering a blend of practicality and modern features that are sure to impress.
Here are five of the most exciting features this 2017 Chevrolet Equinox has to offer:
- Versatile SUV/Crossover Design: Enjoy the elevated driving position and ample cargo space that makes it perfect for everything from grocery runs to weekend getaways.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless shifting and a comfortable ride, making every journey a pleasure.
- Efficient Front-Wheel Drive: Benefit from confident handling and fuel efficiency, ideal for navigating Canadian roads in various conditions.
- Spacious 4-Door Interior: Plenty of room for family and friends, ensuring everyone travels in comfort.
- Proven Chevrolet Reliability: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're behind the wheel of a well-maintained vehicle from a trusted brand.
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