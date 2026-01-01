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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV thats perfect for your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything in between? Right Choice Auto is proud to present this fantastic 2017 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4dr LT w/1LT. This gasoline-powered crossover is designed to offer comfort and practicality, making it an excellent choice for a wide range of drivers. With its smooth automatic transmission and efficient front-wheel drive system, youll enjoy a confident and responsive driving experience, whether navigating city streets or cruising down the highway. This Equinox has seen approximately 160,000 kilometers of reliable service, proving its enduring quality.</p><p>Step inside this well-equipped Equinox and discover a cabin built for your convenience. The spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo alike, ensuring that no trip is too much for this capable SUV. Its popular SUV/Crossover body style offers a commanding view of the road and easy access for everyone. This 2017 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4dr LT w/1LT is ready to become your trusted companion, offering a blend of practicality and modern features that are sure to impress.</p><p>Here are five of the most exciting features this 2017 Chevrolet Equinox has to offer:</p><ul><li><strong>Versatile SUV/Crossover Design:</strong> Enjoy the elevated driving position and ample cargo space that makes it perfect for everything from grocery runs to weekend getaways.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience effortless shifting and a comfortable ride, making every journey a pleasure.</li><li><strong>Efficient Front-Wheel Drive:</strong> Benefit from confident handling and fuel efficiency, ideal for navigating Canadian roads in various conditions.</li><li><strong>Spacious 4-Door Interior:</strong> Plenty of room for family and friends, ensuring everyone travels in comfort.</li><li><strong>Proven Chevrolet Reliability:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing youre behind the wheel of a well-maintained vehicle from a trusted brand.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Watch This Vehicle
14175952

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
160,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNALCEK9H1545497

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's perfect for your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything in between? Right Choice Auto is proud to present this fantastic 2017 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4dr LT w/1LT. This gasoline-powered crossover is designed to offer comfort and practicality, making it an excellent choice for a wide range of drivers. With its smooth automatic transmission and efficient front-wheel drive system, you'll enjoy a confident and responsive driving experience, whether navigating city streets or cruising down the highway. This Equinox has seen approximately 160,000 kilometers of reliable service, proving its enduring quality.

Step inside this well-equipped Equinox and discover a cabin built for your convenience. The spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo alike, ensuring that no trip is too much for this capable SUV. Its popular SUV/Crossover body style offers a commanding view of the road and easy access for everyone. This 2017 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4dr LT w/1LT is ready to become your trusted companion, offering a blend of practicality and modern features that are sure to impress.

Here are five of the most exciting features this 2017 Chevrolet Equinox has to offer:

  • Versatile SUV/Crossover Design: Enjoy the elevated driving position and ample cargo space that makes it perfect for everything from grocery runs to weekend getaways.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless shifting and a comfortable ride, making every journey a pleasure.
  • Efficient Front-Wheel Drive: Benefit from confident handling and fuel efficiency, ideal for navigating Canadian roads in various conditions.
  • Spacious 4-Door Interior: Plenty of room for family and friends, ensuring everyone travels in comfort.
  • Proven Chevrolet Reliability: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're behind the wheel of a well-maintained vehicle from a trusted brand.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

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905-878-1797

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$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2017 Chevrolet Equinox