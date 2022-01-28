$27,995+ tax & licensing
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS CrewCab 4x4 5.3L 6.5"Box BackCam RemoteStart
Location
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
192,848KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8255257
- Stock #: 8820
- VIN: 3GCUKNEC1HG127729
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 192,848 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Trailer Brake
