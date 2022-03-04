$22,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS RegCab 4.3L 8"Box BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-752-4535
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
146,170KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8459472
- Stock #: 8860
- VIN: 1GCNCNEH2HZ192697
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 146,170 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
