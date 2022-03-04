2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$22,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 6 , 1 7 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8459472

8459472 Stock #: 8860

8860 VIN: 1GCNCNEH2HZ192697

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 146,170 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks WiFi Hotspot Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Exterior HID Headlights Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.