Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

146,170 KM

Details Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS RegCab 4.3L 8"Box BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS RegCab 4.3L 8"Box BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

146,170KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8459472
  • Stock #: 8860
  • VIN: 1GCNCNEH2HZ192697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 146,170 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 146,170 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 140,513 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 153,985 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory