Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS RegCab 4.3L 8"Box BackUpCam
Location
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
147,688KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8564696
- Stock #: 8859
- VIN: 1GCNCNEH6HZ198275
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 147,688 KM
Vehicle Description
Leaea return
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
