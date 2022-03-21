$22,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT RegCab 5.3L 8ftBox BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
129,250KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8802185
- Stock #: 8909
- VIN: 1GCNCNEC4HZ327490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 129,250 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8