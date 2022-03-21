Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

129,250 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

WT RegCab 5.3L 8ftBox BackUpCam

WT RegCab 5.3L 8ftBox BackUpCam

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

129,250KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8802185
  • Stock #: 8909
  • VIN: 1GCNCNEC4HZ327490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 129,250 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

