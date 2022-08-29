$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ | 4X4 | CREW CAB |LEATHER |ROOF |NAV | Z71 PKG
47,004KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9276922
- Stock #: P8656
- VIN: 3GCUKSEC2HG512182
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P8656
- Mileage 47,004 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Digital clock
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
