Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

47,004 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ | 4X4 | CREW CAB |LEATHER |ROOF |NAV | Z71 PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ | 4X4 | CREW CAB |LEATHER |ROOF |NAV | Z71 PKG

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 9276922
  2. 9276922
  3. 9276922
  4. 9276922
  5. 9276922
  6. 9276922
  7. 9276922
  8. 9276922
  9. 9276922
  10. 9276922
  11. 9276922
  12. 9276922
  13. 9276922
  14. 9276922
  15. 9276922
  16. 9276922
  17. 9276922
  18. 9276922
  19. 9276922
  20. 9276922
  21. 9276922
  22. 9276922
  23. 9276922
  24. 9276922
  25. 9276922
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

47,004KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9276922
  • Stock #: P8656
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC2HG512182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8656
  • Mileage 47,004 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Digital clock
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2019 RAM 2500 Limite...
 64,682 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 141,213 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Corve...
 691 KM
$144,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory