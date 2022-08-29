2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 0 0 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9276922

9276922 Stock #: P8656

P8656 VIN: 3GCUKSEC2HG512182

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P8656

Mileage 47,004 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Defroster Navigation System Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof Safety Daytime Running Lights Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.