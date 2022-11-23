Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

190,204 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

LS CrewCab 4x4 5.3L 6.5ftBox

LS CrewCab 4x4 5.3L 6.5ftBox

Location

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

190,204KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9420514
  • Stock #: 8989
  • VIN: 3GCUKNEC8HG188589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 190,204 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Pass-Through Rear Seat
18" Black Aluminum Wheels

