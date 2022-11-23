2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 5 3 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9426258

9426258 Stock #: P8784

P8784 VIN: 3GCUKSEC1HG401364

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P8784

Mileage 127,532 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Defroster Rear View Camera Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Seating Leather Interior Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.