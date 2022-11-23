Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

127,532 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
REALTREE EDITION | 4X4 | LEATHER | ROOF | CREW CAB

REALTREE EDITION | 4X4 | LEATHER | ROOF | CREW CAB

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

127,532KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9426258
  • Stock #: P8784
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC1HG401364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,532 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

1-888-234-7906
