2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
REALTREE EDITION | 4X4 | LEATHER | ROOF | CREW CAB
Location
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
127,532KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9426258
- Stock #: P8784
- VIN: 3GCUKSEC1HG401364
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
