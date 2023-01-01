Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

202,520 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT RegCab 4x4 4.3L 8ftBox BackUpCam

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT RegCab 4x4 4.3L 8ftBox BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

202,520KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9488944
  Stock #: 8997
  VIN: 1GCNCNEH1HZ198572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 202,520 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
17" aluminum wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

