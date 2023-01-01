Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado

271,000 KM

Details Description

$16,800

+ tax & licensing
J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

4X4

4X4

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $1,500

271,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9684679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 271,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Chevy Silverado Crew cab, 4 x 4 5.3L V8 all power options, including keyless, remote, power windows, power locks, premium Soundsystem with Bluetooth and back up camera. Runs and drives perfect absolutely no issues. No warning lights on the dash. The tailgate is mangled. There is a dent in the rear bumper and two tires need to be replaced f

