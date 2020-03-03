Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

LT | BACKUP CAM | KEYLESS ENTRY | RS PKG | CRUISE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

LT | BACKUP CAM | KEYLESS ENTRY | RS PKG | CRUISE

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 4750887
  2. 4750887
  3. 4750887
  4. 4750887
  5. 4750887
  6. 4750887
  7. 4750887
  8. 4750887
  9. 4750887
  10. 4750887
  11. 4750887
  12. 4750887
  13. 4750887
  14. 4750887
  15. 4750887
  16. 4750887
  17. 4750887
  18. 4750887
  19. 4750887
  20. 4750887
  21. 4750887
  22. 4750887
  23. 4750887
  24. 4750887
  25. 4750887
  26. 4750887
  27. 4750887
  28. 4750887
  29. 4750887
  30. 4750887
  31. 4750887
  32. 4750887
  33. 4750887
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,406KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4750887
  • Stock #: DR562A
  • VIN: 1G1JD6SH1H4140165
Exterior Colour
Yellow
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

NO ACCIDENTS, LOCAL TRADE Do Not Pay For 90 Days $0 Down Car Loan Approvals We Pay Aggressively For Trades Open Sundays 11-4PM Trust your dealer- Northway Ford Lincoln has been recognized as 2019 Consumer Satisfaction Award winner and it has been persistent since 2014 with receiving the award for Consumer Satisfaction. Get a free CarProof with every vehicle. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Dealer Rater & Google Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are Open Sundays For Your Shopping Convenience. Free CarProof Report with every vehicle! Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Apply Now! Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) A Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located in Brantford, Ontario.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2016 Mazda CX-5 GT |...
 78,315 KM
$19,988 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 23,793 KM
$16,988 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Tou...
 91,813 KM
$21,988 + tax & lic
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906

Send A Message