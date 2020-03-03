Menu
2017 Chevrolet Volt

LT

2017 Chevrolet Volt

LT

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 143,788KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4786536
  • VIN: 1G1RA6S50HU166340
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

LT Tech package Loaded with Leather,sport alloys,touch screen NAV ,blue tooth hands free,heated steering wheel,heated seats,panoramic parkview camera,very desireable automobile ,available with green lic plates for HOV hwy accessibility .Comes with a brand new set of Firestone tires and a full set of winter wheels.factory warranty till 2023 or 160,000 kms...an absolutelly flawless car inside out....

No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT PRIOR TO COMING OUT:

Jeff- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe- 5197550400 (cell/text)


Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca

J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

