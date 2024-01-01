Menu
KEY FEATURES: 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT Premium Plus, 3.6L V6, Automatic transmission, rear a/c controls, Leather seats, Power sliding doors, Navigation, Rear Stow and Go Seats, Power windows, air conditioning, keyless remote.

SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed - Please contact us for more details.

Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.

Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

105,487 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN SXT PREMIUM PLUS

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN SXT PREMIUM PLUS

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1708974161
  2. 1708974164
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

105,487KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG3HR772363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,487 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

519-756-6191
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan