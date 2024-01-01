$19,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
4DR WGN SXT PREMIUM PLUS
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
105,487KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG3HR772363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,487 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
