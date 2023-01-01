Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

48,393 KM

Details Features

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | STOW N GO | UCONNECT HANDSFREE | ONLY 48 KM!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | STOW N GO | UCONNECT HANDSFREE | ONLY 48 KM!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 9932324
  2. 9932324
  3. 9932324
  4. 9932324
  5. 9932324
  6. 9932324
  7. 9932324
  8. 9932324
  9. 9932324
  10. 9932324
  11. 9932324
  12. 9932324
  13. 9932324
  14. 9932324
  15. 9932324
  16. 9932324
  17. 9932324
  18. 9932324
  19. 9932324
  20. 9932324
  21. 9932324
Contact Seller

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
48,393KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9932324
  • Stock #: P9334
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4HR830836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,393 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Safety

Power Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

3RD ROW SEATING

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2021 Ford Edge ST LI...
 36,791 KM
$42,888 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic Sed...
 100,605 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape SE ...
 59,875 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory