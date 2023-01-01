$26,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 8 , 3 9 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9932324

9932324 Stock #: P9334

P9334 VIN: 2C4RDGBG4HR830836

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 48,393 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry AM/FM Stereo Mechanical Power Steering Safety Power Brakes Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Convenience Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.