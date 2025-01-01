Menu
<div>2017 Ford E 450 Cube Van. 16 ft UNICEL fibreglass box. 115,000 kms .6.8L v10 gas. Very well maintained. Certified every year. Automatic, air conditioning. No warning lights. Runs drives, operates as new. price plus HST </div>

2017 Ford E-450

115,000 KM

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford E-450

XLT

2017 Ford E-450

XLT

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford E 450 Cube Van. 16 ft UNICEL fibreglass box. 115,000 kms .6.8L v10 gas. Very well maintained. Certified every year. Automatic, air conditioning. No warning lights. Runs drives, operates as new. price plus HST 

J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-XXXX

519-755-0400

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

2017 Ford E-450