$15,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford E-450
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Used
115,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Box Truck
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford E 450 Cube Van. 16 ft UNICEL fibreglass box. 115,000 kms .6.8L v10 gas. Very well maintained. Certified every year. Automatic, air conditioning. No warning lights. Runs drives, operates as new. price plus HST
