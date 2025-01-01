Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>16 foot UNICEL box truck on a reliable Ford E 450 chassis powered by a 6.2L v8 automatic with Air conditioning, very tidy and clean. well maintained. plus HST </div>

2017 Ford E450

112,000 KM

Details Description

$16,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford E450

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12134910

2017 Ford E450

XLT

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

  1. 1738113101
  2. 1738113101
  3. 1738113101
  4. 1738113101
  5. 1738113101
  6. 1738113101
  7. 1738113101
  8. 1738113101
  9. 1738113101
  10. 1738113101
  11. 1738113101
  12. 1738113101
Contact Seller

$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,000KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

16 foot UNICEL box truck on a reliable Ford E 450 chassis powered by a 6.2L v8 automatic with Air conditioning, very tidy and clean. well maintained. plus HST 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From J.Domotor Enterprises

Used 2017 Ford Transit 250 DIESEL for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Ford Transit 250 DIESEL 216,000 KM $15,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Z 71 for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Z 71 179,000 KM $22,800 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Audi A8 for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Audi A8 150,000 KM $13,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email J.Domotor Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-755-XXXX

(click to show)

519-755-0400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

Contact Seller
2017 Ford E450