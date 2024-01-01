Menu
KEY FEATURES: 2017 Edge SEL, AWD, 2.0L, Blue, Auto transmission, Black Cloth Interior, navigation, backup camera, sync, Sunroof, Backup sensors, 18 inch polished wheels, Power window, Power lock and more.

SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details. 

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.

Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, include OMVIC (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

2017 Ford Edge

120,545 KM

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD

2017 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

120,545KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4J89HBB17733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,545 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2017 Edge SEL, AWD, 2.0L, Blue, Auto transmission, Black Cloth Interior, navigation, backup camera, sync, Sunroof, Backup sensors, 18 inch polished wheels, Power window, Power lock and more.


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details. 


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, include OMVIC (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

