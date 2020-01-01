Menu
2017 Ford Edge

Titanium | NAV | LEATHER | PANOROOF | TOURING PKG

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium | NAV | LEATHER | PANOROOF | TOURING PKG

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 95,397KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4408647
  Stock #: P5283
  VIN: 2FMPK3K97HBB70464
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Do Not Pay For 90 Days
$0 Down Car Loan Approvals
We Pay Aggressively For Trades
Open Sundays 11-4PM


Trust your dealer- Northway Ford Lincoln has been recognized as 2019 Consumer Satisfaction Award winner and it has been persistent since 2014 with receiving the award for Consumer Satisfaction.

Get a free CarProof with every vehicle. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Dealer Rater & Google


Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.
We are Open Sundays For Your Shopping Convenience.
Free CarProof Report with every vehicle!
Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!
Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! (Apply Now!
Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)


A Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating you like family since 1989 located in Brantford, Ontario.
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Digital clock
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Windows
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

