2017 Ford Escape
4WD 4DR Certified, 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder ecoBoost engine, power heated memory leather seating, reverse camera, Navigation, plus more.
2017 Ford Escape
4WD 4DR Certified, 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder ecoBoost engine, power heated memory leather seating, reverse camera, Navigation, plus more.
Location
Route 24 Auto
534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-732-7478
$22,924
+ taxes & licensing
72,685KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9J98HUB06683
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 72,685 KM
Vehicle Description
Description
Certified, 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder ecoBoost engine, power heated memory leather seating, reverse camera, Navigation, plus more.
Buy this 2017 Escape Titanium today here on our lot in Brantford.
Rev up your engines and get ready to cruise in style with the 2018 Ford Escape Titanium! This bad boy has it all: all-wheel drive, turbocharged engine, leather interior, and so much more. You can find it parked in all its glory at Route 24 Auto in Brantford. You'll feel like a VIP as you slide into the driver's seat and take in the panoramic sunroof, heated seats, and brushed nickel alloy wheels. This well-maintained vehicle is in amazing condition, with low kilometers and all the bells and whistles you could dream of. Don't miss out on this top dog of the Escape lineup!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Step Bumper
Privacy Glass
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Hill start assist
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic climate control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Microsoft SYNC
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Executive Package
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Rear Seats Recline
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Luggage / Roof Rack
Roof Airbags
2017 Ford Escape