2017 Ford Escape
4WD 4DR TITANIUM
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,503 KM
Vehicle Description
KEY FEATURES: 2017 Escape Titanium, AWD, 2.0L 4cyl, Red, Auto transmission, leather Interior, heated seats, navigation, backup camera, Panoramic roof, 19 inch wheels, Lane Keeping, BLIS, Power liftgate, Memory seats, sync , Sony, Reverse sensors, Remote start, Power window, Power lock and more.
SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed - Please contact us for more details.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
