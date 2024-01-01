Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><br />KEY FEATURES: 2017 FORD ESCAPE SE 4WD , 2.0L ECOBOOST, CLOTH SEATS, POWER LIFTGATE , SYNC 3 , REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH , ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT AND MORE </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><br />SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Please contact us for more details.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><br />Price includes safety.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><br />Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><br />** See dealer for details.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p>

2017 Ford Escape

43,349 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1724250694
  2. 1724250694
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,349KM
VIN 1FMCU9G98HUD45903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,349 KM

Vehicle Description

 


KEY FEATURES: 2017 FORD ESCAPE SE 4WD , 2.0L ECOBOOST, CLOTH SEATS, POWER LIFTGATE , SYNC 3 , REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH , ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT AND MORE 


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details.


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE 43,349 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box 62,245 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Charger 4dr Sdn SXT RWD for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Dodge Charger 4dr Sdn SXT RWD 53,956 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape