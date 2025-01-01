Menu
NICELY EQUIPPED 2017 ESCAPE SE WITH THE 2.0L ENGINE, PANO ROOF , POWER LIFTGATE , LEATHER SEATS , BLIND SPOT , SE APPERANCE PACKAGE , NAVIGATION AND MORE 

 

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.

 Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, include OMVIC (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
158,096KM
VIN 1FMCU9G98HUD21813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,096 KM

Vehicle Description

NICELY EQUIPPED 2017 ESCAPE SE WITH THE 2.0L ENGINE, PANO ROOF , POWER LIFTGATE , LEATHER SEATS , BLIND SPOT , SE APPERANCE PACKAGE , NAVIGATION AND MORE 

 

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, include OMVIC (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

