Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this sleek gray 2017 Ford Escape SE, available now at Five Star Auto! This Escape is a fantastic choice for navigating both city streets and weekend adventures, offering the perfect blend of practicality and comfort. With its responsive 4-cylinder turbo engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a confident and engaging driving experience, whether youre commuting to work or hitting the open road. This Escape has a solid history, showing 200,000km on the odometer.</p><p>Inside, youll find a comfortable black interior designed to make every journey enjoyable. The Escape SEs SUV/Crossover body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families, road trips, and hauling all your gear. Plus, with its 4-wheel drive, youll be prepared to tackle various road conditions, from snowy winter commutes to off-the-beaten-path explorations.</p><p>Here are some of the features that make this Escape stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Turbocharged Engine:</strong> Experience peppy acceleration and efficient performance.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Provides enhanced traction and stability in various driving conditions.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience.</li><li><strong>Reliable Ford Performance:</strong> Benefit from Fords trusted engineering.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Ford Escape

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12694974

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

  1. 1751032055
  2. 1751032055
  3. 1751032055
  4. 1751032055
  5. 1751032055
  6. 1751032055
  7. 1751032055
  8. 1751032055
  9. 1751032055
  10. 1751032055
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
200,000KM
VIN 1FMCU9G9XHUE78730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this sleek gray 2017 Ford Escape SE, available now at Five Star Auto! This Escape is a fantastic choice for navigating both city streets and weekend adventures, offering the perfect blend of practicality and comfort. With its responsive 4-cylinder turbo engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a confident and engaging driving experience, whether you're commuting to work or hitting the open road. This Escape has a solid history, showing 200,000km on the odometer.

Inside, you'll find a comfortable black interior designed to make every journey enjoyable. The Escape SE's SUV/Crossover body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families, road trips, and hauling all your gear. Plus, with its 4-wheel drive, you'll be prepared to tackle various road conditions, from snowy winter commutes to off-the-beaten-path explorations.

Here are some of the features that make this Escape stand out:

  • Turbocharged Engine: Experience peppy acceleration and efficient performance.
  • 4-Wheel Drive: Provides enhanced traction and stability in various driving conditions.
  • Spacious Interior: Offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience.
  • Reliable Ford Performance: Benefit from Ford's trusted engineering.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Wireless Charger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Five Star Auto

Used 2013 Ford Taurus SEL for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Ford Taurus SEL 0 $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT 152,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Altima 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 SV for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Nissan Altima 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 SV 200,000 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Five Star Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-759-XXXX

(click to show)

519-759-7196

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2017 Ford Escape