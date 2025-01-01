$8,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this sleek gray 2017 Ford Escape SE, available now at Five Star Auto! This Escape is a fantastic choice for navigating both city streets and weekend adventures, offering the perfect blend of practicality and comfort. With its responsive 4-cylinder turbo engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a confident and engaging driving experience, whether you're commuting to work or hitting the open road. This Escape has a solid history, showing 200,000km on the odometer.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable black interior designed to make every journey enjoyable. The Escape SE's SUV/Crossover body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families, road trips, and hauling all your gear. Plus, with its 4-wheel drive, you'll be prepared to tackle various road conditions, from snowy winter commutes to off-the-beaten-path explorations.
Here are some of the features that make this Escape stand out:
- Turbocharged Engine: Experience peppy acceleration and efficient performance.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Provides enhanced traction and stability in various driving conditions.
- Spacious Interior: Offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience.
- Reliable Ford Performance: Benefit from Ford's trusted engineering.
Vehicle Features
Five Star Auto
