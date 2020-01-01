Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-751-2171

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,407KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4502847
  • Stock #: 19494
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J90HUA33339
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!

With a slight face lift, the 2017 Ford Escape continues to woo consumers across Canada with its good looks and practicality. This 2017 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Brantford.

For 2017, the Escape has under gone a small refresh, updating the exterior with a more angular tailgate, LED tail lights, an aluminum hood and a new fascia that makes it look similar to the other Ford crossovers. Inside, the Escape now comes with an electric E brake, which frees up the centre console for more cargo and arm space.This SUV has 59407 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Escape's trim level is Titanium. Upgrade to this Escape Titanium for extra luxury and style. It comes with blind spot assist, a reverse sensing system, a rearview camera, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Sony 10-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a foot-activated power liftgate, a heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J90HUA33339.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html




Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Tailgate
  • Premium Sound Package
  • Blind Spot Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brantford Hyundai

2014 Hyundai Accent ...
 94,471 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Sonata ...
 80,638 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 61,139 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic
Brantford Hyundai

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-751-XXXX

(click to show)

519-751-2171

Send A Message