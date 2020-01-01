Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!



With a slight face lift, the 2017 Ford Escape continues to woo consumers across Canada with its good looks and practicality. This 2017 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Brantford.



For 2017, the Escape has under gone a small refresh, updating the exterior with a more angular tailgate, LED tail lights, an aluminum hood and a new fascia that makes it look similar to the other Ford crossovers. Inside, the Escape now comes with an electric E brake, which frees up the centre console for more cargo and arm space.This SUV has 59407 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Escape's trim level is Titanium. Upgrade to this Escape Titanium for extra luxury and style. It comes with blind spot assist, a reverse sensing system, a rearview camera, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Sony 10-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a foot-activated power liftgate, a heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.

