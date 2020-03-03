85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
KEY FEATURES: 2017 Ford Escape s front wheel drive 2.5 L 4 cylinder engine automatic transmission magnetic cloth seats 17 inch aluminum wheels remote keyless entry backup camera sync activated systems power windows power locks power mirrors backup cameraand more.
Price includes safety and emission test. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca or Text 226-241-9995 for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
