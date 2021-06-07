+ taxes & licensing
519-732-7478
534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-732-7478
+ taxes & licensing
Beautiful 2017 Ford Escape SE Bright Silver with black sport package, Priced to sell regardless of your credit situation. Properly certified, Ford serviced, Fuel efficient 1.5L 4 cylinder turbo engine, Black Enamel SPORT RIMS, automatic transmission, air conditioning, power windows, power locks,NAVIGATION, premium sound with rear camera, heated front seats,Ford sync hands free phone system, cruise control, steering wheel controls, easy fuel, full Ford safety and security system, ambient interior lighting, fog lamps, perimeter alarm, and much more. Contact us for complete details, 519-209-5557 or 519-732-7478.
At Route 24 Auto we offer a broad range of financing options to service all credit situations, including bankruptcy and consumer proposal...ability to accept all income sources like ODSP, CTB, Pension, Self Employed & Cash Income...The most important step in our financing process is a No-Obligation Pre-Approval. We will confirm accurate information to source out the lender, the vehicle that best meets your needs, and fits your monthly budget.
Click on the link below and Get Pre-Approved today!
https://route24auto.ca/financing
Please call or text us at 519-732-7478 for complete details.
