2017 Ford Escape

134,943 KM

Details Description

$17,924

+ tax & licensing
$17,924

+ taxes & licensing

Route 24 Auto

519-732-7478

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Route 24 Auto

534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-732-7478

$17,924

+ taxes & licensing

134,943KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7262555
  • Stock #: FD46279
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD7HUD46279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black/Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FD46279
  • Mileage 134,943 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful 2017 Ford Escape SE Bright Silver with black sport package, Priced to sell regardless of your credit situation. Properly certified, Ford serviced, Fuel efficient 1.5L 4 cylinder turbo engine, Black Enamel SPORT RIMS, automatic transmission, air conditioning, power windows, power locks,NAVIGATION, premium sound with rear camera, heated front seats,Ford sync hands free phone system, cruise control, steering wheel controls, easy fuel, full Ford safety and security system, ambient interior lighting, fog lamps, perimeter alarm, and much more. Contact us for complete details, 519-209-5557 or 519-732-7478.

At Route 24 Auto we offer a broad range of financing options to service all credit situations, including bankruptcy and consumer proposal...ability to accept all income sources like ODSP, CTB, Pension, Self Employed & Cash Income...The most important step in our financing process is a No-Obligation Pre-Approval. We will confirm accurate information to source out the lender, the vehicle that best meets your needs, and fits your monthly budget. 

Click on the link below and Get Pre-Approved today!

https://route24auto.ca/financing

Please call or text us at 519-732-7478 for complete details.



Route 24 Auto

Route 24 Auto

534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

