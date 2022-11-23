Menu
2017 Ford Escape

104,365 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE |PANO ROOF |NAV | POWER LIFTGATE | OPEN SUNDAYS

2017 Ford Escape

SE |PANO ROOF |NAV | POWER LIFTGATE | OPEN SUNDAYS

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

104,365KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9384811
  • Stock #: P8653A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD1HUB18679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8653A
  • Mileage 104,365 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

