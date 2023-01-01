Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Expedition

173,548 KM

Details Description Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Expedition

2017 Ford Expedition

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Expedition

Platinum

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1683671185
  2. 1683671189
  3. 1683671193
  4. 1683671198
  5. 1683671202
  6. 1683671207
  7. 1683671212
  8. 1683671216
  9. 1683671221
  10. 1683671226
  11. 1683671231
  12. 1683671236
  13. 1683671240
  14. 1683671244
  15. 1683671249
  16. 1683671254
  17. 1683671259
  18. 1683671263
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
173,548KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9930125
  • Stock #: EA22647
  • VIN: 1FMJU1MT8HEA22647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,548 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2017 Expedition Platinum, 4x4, 7 passenger, 3.5L EcoBoost, 6-speed transmission, White metallic, black leather, heated and cooled seats, power Deployable running boards, power moonroof, sony sound system, navigation, 22in aluminum wheels, 2nd row Captain's chairs, remote vehicle start, reverse sensors, backup camera, sync 3 and more.


SERVICE/RECON  Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details. 


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brant County Ford

2019 Lincoln Nautilu...
 39,588 KM
$44,999 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Mustang GT
 59,978 KM
$46,999 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-250 Plat...
 12,454 KM
$118,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory