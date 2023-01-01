$29,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2017 Ford Explorer
2017 Ford Explorer
SPORT | 4X4 | V6 | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV |7 PASS
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing
131,793KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10608513
- Stock #: P9628A
- VIN: 1FM5K8GT2HGD71416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P9628A
- Mileage 131,793 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Safety
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car Nation Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Car Nation Canada
NorthWay Ford
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2