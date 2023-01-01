Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

131,793 KM

Details Features

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

SPORT | 4X4 | V6 | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV |7 PASS

2017 Ford Explorer

SPORT | 4X4 | V6 | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV |7 PASS

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

131,793KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10608513
  • Stock #: P9628A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT2HGD71416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9628A
  • Mileage 131,793 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

