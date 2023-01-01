Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford F-150

183,138 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 4x4 2.7L Ecoboost 6'7"Box BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 4x4 2.7L Ecoboost 6'7"Box BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

  1. 1701736041
  2. 1701736043
  3. 1701736043
  4. 1701736316
  5. 1701736316
  6. 1701736316
  7. 1701736317
  8. 1701736316
  9. 1701736317
  10. 1701736316
  11. 1701736317
  12. 1701736317
  13. 1701736316
  14. 1701736318
  15. 1701736317
  16. 1701736317
  17. 1701736318
  18. 1701736317
  19. 1701736317
  20. 1701736317
  21. 1701736318
  22. 1701736317
  23. 1701736316
  24. 1701736316
  25. 1701736317
  26. 1701736317
  27. 1701736317
  28. 1701736317
  29. 1701736043
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
183,138KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEX1EP3HFC63251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 183,138 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
6'7"Box Length
2.7 L Ecoboost

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 4x4 2.7L Ecoboost 6'7
2017 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 4x4 2.7L Ecoboost 6'7"Box BackUpCam 183,138 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD WT DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L 6'7
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD WT DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L 6'7"Box BackUpCam 203,936 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L 6'7
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L 6'7"Box BackUpCam 132,358 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150