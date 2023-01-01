$23,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCab 4x4 2.7L Ecoboost 6'7"Box BackUpCam
2017 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCab 4x4 2.7L Ecoboost 6'7"Box BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
183,138KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEX1EP3HFC63251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 183,138 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
6'7"Box Length
2.7 L Ecoboost
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
2017 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 4x4 2.7L Ecoboost 6'7"Box BackUpCam 183,138 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD WT DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L 6'7"Box BackUpCam 203,936 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L 6'7"Box BackUpCam 132,358 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Email Lynden Auto Depot
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2017 Ford F-150