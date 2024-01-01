$18,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford F-150
XL RegCab 2WD 3.5L6cyl 8ftBox
2017 Ford F-150
XL RegCab 2WD 3.5L6cyl 8ftBox
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
150,881KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTMF1C81HKD35968
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 150,881 KM
Vehicle Description
Lease return
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Vinyl Floor
Conventional Spare Tire
Factory trailer brake control
8ft Box Length
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
Email Lynden Auto Depot
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2017 Ford F-150