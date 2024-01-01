Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Lease return</p>

2017 Ford F-150

150,881 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford F-150

XL RegCab 2WD 3.5L6cyl 8ftBox

Watch This Vehicle
12009817

2017 Ford F-150

XL RegCab 2WD 3.5L6cyl 8ftBox

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

  1. 1734045339
  2. 1734045339
  3. 1734045339
  4. 1734045339
  5. 1734045339
  6. 1734045339
  7. 1734045339
  8. 1734045339
  9. 1734045339
  10. 1734045339
  11. 1734045340
  12. 1734045340
  13. 1734045340
  14. 1734045340
  15. 1734045340
  16. 1734045340
  17. 1734045340
  18. 1734045340
  19. 1734045340
  20. 1734045341
  21. 1734045341
  22. 1734045341
  23. 1734045341
  24. 1734045341
  25. 1734045341
  26. 1734045341
  27. 1734045341
  28. 1734045341
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
150,881KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTMF1C81HKD35968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 150,881 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Vinyl Floor
Conventional Spare Tire
Factory trailer brake control
8ft Box Length

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 7Seater LeatherHeatedSeats 3.6L Stow-N-Go for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 7Seater LeatherHeatedSeats 3.6L Stow-N-Go 136,379 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan CREW PLUS 7Seater LeatherHeated DVD 3.6L Stow-N-Go for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan CREW PLUS 7Seater LeatherHeated DVD 3.6L Stow-N-Go 230,821 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350 4MATIC AWD NavHeatedSeatsPanoramicRoof for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350 4MATIC AWD NavHeatedSeatsPanoramicRoof 147,299 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150