The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Brantford.



High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 25816 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

