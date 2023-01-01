Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 0 , 8 4 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9829223

9829223 Stock #: ke28146

ke28146 VIN: 1FTEW1EF8HKE28146

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 220,845 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Interior Security System Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.