$60,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-350
LARIAT | 3" LIFT | LEATHER | DIESEL | PANO ROOF
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,120 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and capable pickup truck that turns heads? Look no further than this stunning 2017 Ford F-350 LARIAT, proudly offered by Brant County Ford. This red beauty boasts a commanding presence with its 3-inch lift, diesel engine, and black leather interior. With only 130,861 Km on the odometer, this truck is practically new and ready to tackle any job you throw at it.
The F-350 LARIAT is known for its luxury features and rugged performance. Get ready to enjoy the open road with a spacious cabin, a powerful diesel engine, and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission. Whether you're hauling heavy loads or taking on off-road adventures, this truck is up for the challenge.
Here are five of this F-350's most sizzling features:
3-inch Lift: Command the road with an aggressive stance and superior ground clearance.
Diesel Power: Experience the unmatched torque and fuel efficiency of a powerful diesel engine.
LARIAT Trim: Enjoy a luxurious cabin with leather seats, premium features, and advanced technology.
4-wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with the confidence of a 4-wheel drive system.
Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy panoramic views while cruising in style.
Contact Brant County Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience this incredible truck for yourself!
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
Brant County Ford
