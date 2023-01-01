Menu
2017 Ford F-350

95,069 KM

Details

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

XLT

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

95,069KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9605608
  • Stock #: EF28204
  • VIN: 1FT8W3B69HEF28204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,069 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2017 super duty, F250, 4x4, crew cab, XLT, 6.2L Gas, 6 speed automatic transmission, White with grey interior, all weather floor mats, upfitter switches, navigation, Snow plow prep, Roof lights, BLIS, rear backup camera, sync 3, trailer tow package, blind spot with rear cross traffic alert, Advance Security, rainsense wipers  and more.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

