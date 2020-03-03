85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
KEY FEATURES: 2017 Ford Fiesta sedan SE 1.6L engine 4 cylinder 6 Speed automatic transmission magnetic remote start power windows power locks keyless entry sync voice-activated systems keyless entry pad cloth seats heated front seats tilt telescopic steering wheel cruise control power steering ABS AC and more.
Price includes safety and emission test. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca or Text 226-241-9995 for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9